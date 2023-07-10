For 10 years, Ruby Rose lived in the US. She says it was 'too toxic' to stay.

When Ruby Rose packed up her life in Australia to move to Los Angeles, she'd already spent a decade being a DJ, MTV host, model and radio personality.

She left to pursue her real dream: acting.

"I couldn’t get an acting job in Australia because nobody was ever going to believe me as anything except Ruby Rose," she told Sunday Style in 2016.

As she began finding fame in Australia, she found herself fronting major modelling campaigns for big names including Maybelline, and co-hosting popular shows such as Channel 10's The Project and Australia's Next Top Model.

“I got a radio show, a clothing brand, then invited to meet the Prime Minister and talk about bullying. I even hosted Winter Olympics [coverage], despite knowing nothing about it," she said.

"I was worried if I didn’t do something different I’d be doing it forever," she continued. "Even when [prison drama] Wentworth was being cast I was told, ‘Nah, I don’t think people are going to buy that,’ which is ironic because I ended up on Orange [Is The New Black].

"I was never going to make it as an actor in Australia; I had to come to America to do that."

And in 2013, she decided to make a change by packing up her life for Hollywood.

The actor hustled for two years and by 2015, she landed the role of a lifetime portraying Stella Carlin in Netflix sensation, Orange Is the New Black.