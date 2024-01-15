Ariana Grande was branded a 'homewrecker'. She's just responded in her new song.





When Ariana Grande was accused of being a homewrecker in July 2023, the internet came after her in droves.

Some would say it was for good reason since the relationship she allegedly helped break off included a one-year-old child. Others believe that the blame lies solely with the husband because his marriage was his responsibility.

Watch: Ariana Grande - Somewhere Over the Rainbow.



Video via BBC Music.

While we're not entirely sure if an affair even took place, with reports claiming she and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater started dating after his relationship broke down, one thing was clear: Grande had a turbulent dating history, and all her dirty laundry was being aired out into the open.

There was her separation from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, which she announced right before the world found out about her and Ethan, and then there were rumours of her breaking up other relationships in the past, leaving the internet to believe that Grande was not a "girl's girl".

Up till now, the pop star had not addressed any of the speculations directly, even after Ethan's ex-wife Lilly Jay, who posted about their 10th anniversary in November 2022, came out and blasted her publicly to Page Six, saying, "My family is just collateral damage."