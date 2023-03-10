'You smell like perfume that I didn't purchase.' Every Liam-mention in Miley Cyrus' new album.

ICYMI, Miley Cyrus' eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, has just dropped. And we are not okay.

The singer only released her lead single, 'Flowers' earlier this year, which set the tone for what we could expect from her.

And based on what we've heard already, it looks like her new album will be exploring more of her allegedly chaotic marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Watch the trailer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation Post continues after video.



Video via YouTube.

The pair met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and were on and off for over a decade before they married officially in 2019. One year later, they filed for divorce.

Over the course of their relationship, Miley wrote plenty of bangers about the actor – from 'Wrecking Ball' to 'Drive' and most recently 'Flowers'.

It appears that Endless Summer Vacation is all about how she and Liam's relationship failed.

...And while Miley hasn't explicitly confirmed that the album is about her ex, we, as fans of both her and general celeb drama, have listened to the whole thing through and drawn our own conclusions on what the songs are about. And yes, we feel like it's all alluding to the Miley-and-Liam saga we've been tuned into for over 10 years now.