Fetch may never have happened, but Mean Girls certainly did.

The 2004 film is, quite rightly, a generational classic. So much so, that 20 years on (ouch!) we still know that Brutus was just as smart as Caesar, and on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

And the Mean Girls joy (and fights, and brutal sabotage, and personal victimisation by Regina George) is set to continue, with the upcoming Mean Girls: The Musical film.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Tina Fey said in a statement following the announcement, way back in the before times that were January 2020.

"It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly."

Fey adapted the screenplay for the original film, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, of course, and is also behind this new iteration, based on a musical that she also wrote.

Everyone say thank you, Tina Fey!

From the new Plastics to all the planned cameos, here's everything we know about the Mean Girls musical film.

Renee Rapp as Regina George.

Actor and musician Renee Rapp will once again step into Regina George's (heeled) shoes for the film.

Rapp also played the role of Regina George in the Broadway musical from 2019 to 2020, and is best known for her role as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls, which she recently stepped back from.

She reportedly hired a top Hollywood lawyer to get her out of her contract, Page Six reported, and her Snow Hard Feelings music tour across the US and Europe was reportedly announced without knowledge from show bosses.