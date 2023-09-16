Big boobs are back in fashion. But only one type of them.

When I was growing up, I felt every inch of my body on show.

Being in a house with two older sisters and a fad diet book on every shelf, I was hyper-aware of what it meant to be a female in this world. I studied every curve on my body as my mum brought home endless gossip and health magazines joyously splashed with the latest celebrity discussing their weight.

Early on in my journey through puberty, I sprouted little boobs that quickly became big boobs. As I saw famous pop stars celebrated for their tiny frames and big breasts, I became acutely aware that I did not look like them in all my awkwardness. And thus began my journey picking apart my body because it didn't fit the so-called 'norm'.

I felt the world's eyes on me as I navigated coming to terms with my curves and freckles and big boobs. The voices in my head and around me were loud: "Your body doesn't look perfect. You're not perfect."

There was shame. Self-loathing. And an all-consuming desire to look anything but the way I did.

That was my life as I experienced my teen years and twenties. And then a switch flicked both internally and in society. The body positivity movement took off, diet culture was sworn off and we all learned how to be a little bit kinder to ourselves.

I started to see the change happening all around me. I noticed group chats with friends moved away from negative self-talk and it finally felt like we were moving towards a space where offering commentary on people's bodies was necessary and/or constructive.