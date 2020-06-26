A famous aunt, an arrest, and a new pregnancy: Emma Roberts' life in the spotlight.

The following contains details of domestic violence, which may be triggering for some readers.

Emma Roberts is having a baby.

OK, so technically neither the 29-year-old nor her Tron: Legacy star partner, Garrett Hedlund, have actually announced it.

Roberts and Hedlund have been together for a little over a year, but don't really go in for the whole making-a-public-spectacle-of-their-private-life thing. So don't hang out for a tell-all People magazine announcement or Instagram stories about cravings and swollen ankles.

No, Roberts is about as low-key as a film star can get in 2020.

Here's what we do know about her.

From teen star to scream queen.

There's barely a branch of the Roberts family that isn't involved in show business somehow.

Roberts' grandmother was legendary acting coach, Betty Lou Bredemus, and her father is Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, of Runaway Train, The Dark Knight and The Young and the Restless fame. But the biggest name in the family belongs to Roberts' aunt, Julia.

Roberts has formative memories of watching her aunt work, which sowed the seed for her own career.

"My mum and I would stay with my Aunt Julia when I was really young, so I grew up on sets," she told Glamour in 2015. "I just found this old Polaroid of me on the set of Erin Brockovich, in one of my Aunt Julia's super-padded dresses from the movie, with the biggest smile on my face. I'd cry when I had to leave. I loved that it felt like camp."

Roberts' mother was reluctant to let her become an actor, but relented when Roberts was nine.











Emma Roberts in the 2001 movie Blow. Image: New Line Cinema.