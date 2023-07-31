'I have 34E boobs. Here are my top 5 tips for shopping for bras.'

If you're any bit well-endowed or voluptuous (like me) you'll know that shopping online is often less easy for us than it is for our smaller counterparts. Generally speaking, mainstream and mass-produced fashion still doesn't do much to contain curves, making it trickier to navigate when purchasing via comfort of your computer.

Even though I'm an old-fashioned, vintage-loving kind of gal, my busy lifestyle means I shop online a lot. I've recently needed to do a big lingerie overhaul, and have been searching the virtual shelves for a few new bras. Which got me thinking, how does one effectively shop for lingerie online when they have big boobs?

1. Know what style suits you most.

Like with shopping for clothes, shopping for lingerie is often a matter of repeating past successes. Bosoms come in all kinds of wonderful shapes and sizes, and often so much variety means different designs suit different boobs better.

Personally, I love an underwired balconette style, even if it's not always the look du jour. My rounder kind of shape appreciates the circular support, as well as the opportunity for loads of lace (I don't mind a few lacey bumps beneath my blouse) and a more classic overall look.

I say this knowing that (size aside) some people can't stand underwire, or lace which is why I'll remind you this is entirely up to you, what you feel comfortable in and what suits you best. If you're struggling to pinpoint your favourite style, take a moment to peruse your lingerie drawer and remind yourself of your favourites.