These are 50 photos of what women’s breasts actually look like.

The most commonly asked question I get in photoshoots is "am I normal?"

I have uploaded a few pictures on my website so the world can have a flip through and see how we are all so beautifully different and that's what makes us normal.

Listen to Mia Freedman's interview with Ellie Sedgwick from 'Comfortable in my skin' to hear her talk more about her vulva journey. Post continues after podcast.





Breasts come in all different shapes and sizes. Nipples can be long or inverted, dark or pale,

One breast is often longer than the other, consistent with the asymmetry of most body parts.

Now, scroll through to see the beautiful diversity of breasts.

Image: comfortableinmyskin.com.au

Image: comfortableinmyskin.au.