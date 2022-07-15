real life

These are 50 photos of what women’s breasts actually look like.

The most commonly asked question I get in photoshoots is "am I normal?"

I have uploaded a few pictures on my website so the world can have a flip through and see how we are all so beautifully different and that's what makes us normal.

Listen to Mia Freedman's interview with Ellie Sedgwick from 'Comfortable in my skin' to hear her talk more about her vulva journey.


Breasts come in all different shapes and sizes. Nipples can be long or inverted, dark or pale,
One breast is often longer than the other, consistent with the asymmetry of most body parts.

Now, scroll through to see the beautiful diversity of breasts.

Image: comfortableinmyskin.com.au

Read more: These are 50 photos of what women’s vulvas actually look like.

For more of Ellie Sedgwick, you can follow Comfortable in my Skin on Instagram. You can also visit her website.

Feature Image: Mamamia 

