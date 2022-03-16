While Amanda Seyfried's star was rising, she was experiencing unexplained bouts of OCD.

It was a decision that came with a lot of sacrifices.

The Dropout star almost didn't graduate high school because she spent so much time auditioning for roles and working with a Broadway coach to improve her vocal skills.

Despite her promising career, she admitted she went through a "dark" period when she was younger.

"[I modelled] because it was glamorous and because people let me. I was made fun of at school for being pale and ugly," she told inews in 2018.

As a teenager, Seyfried struggled with intense panic attacks and unexplainable bouts of OCD. Then at 19, she was officially diagnosed with the disorder. She now describes her mental health as a "work in progress" and she doesn't regret sharing her mental health journey with others.

"I don’t edit myself as much as I should," she said. "But it makes me feel better at the end of the day that I’m not being fraudulent or withholding."

In 2016, she told Allure she plans to stay on her OCD medication.

"I’ll never get off of it. I’ve been on it since I was 19. I’m on the lowest dose. I don’t see the point of getting off of it," she explained.

"Whether it’s placebo or not, I don’t want to risk it. And what are you fighting against? Just the stigma of using a tool? A mental illness is a thing that people cast in a different category [from other illnesses], but I don’t think it is. It should be taken as seriously as anything else."

Amanda Seyfried's acting career.

Seyfried's first big break came in 1999 when she starred as Lucy Montgomery in the TV series As The World Turns.

In recent years, she's spoken about the culture on set, describing her experience on the show as "heartbreaking".

"It was really exciting and heartbreaking. Heartbreaking. They were mean," she told SiriusXM.

"Not that anyone was being mean to me, like, to my face, but it wasn't a warm environment. These people were coming to work, and they were doing their thing, and they were leaving, and I was a 15-year-old who wanted to be an actor."

Seyfried was later fired from the show without any explanation.

"I was bad, and they fired me; they sent my character out, off to South America. But they didn't tell me that! They just didn't invite me back. I heard through the actors playing my parents talking about where Lucy had gone," she explained.

While that experience could have turned the young actor off Hollywood for good, it actually made her even more determined.

"I doubled down at that point," she said. "Like, 'Oh, no, this is what I want to do. This is exactly where I need to be. I want that back, let's get me another job,' and I kept auditioning, and I got another job on another soap opera."

She would go on to score a number of smaller or reoccurring roles on TV, before landing the role of Karen Smith in 2004's Mean Girls alongside Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey.