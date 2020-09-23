'It's never too late to take a risk': Tracee Ellis Ross faces her biggest fear in The High Note.

Listening to Tracee Ellis Ross talk is like watching a motivational Instagram quote come to life.

Except in place of empty platitudes and lightweight catchphrases she offers up words of wisdom based on her own life experiences and fears. A healthy dose of realism in a media vortex often brimming with insincere positivity.

The 47-year-old actress and TV host, best known for her starring roles in Girlfriends and Black-ish, has been in the spotlight for decades. Yet despite her years of performing there was always one career trajectory she was too fearful to chase.

Her fear centred around singing professionally and although she had dipped a toe in the musical pool over the years, recording songs in a studio or belting out a tune in front of a packed audience seemed well out of her reach.

It was a fear fed by a set of rules that the world, particularly Hollywood, loves to tell women. That success is linked to youth and if you don't hit all of your goals before a certain age, then they disappear into the void and you are left to either stand still or retreat.

It's an idea that Tracee rejects and also what drew her to star in her new movie The High Note.

The daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross plays famous R&B singer Grace Davis, a performer in her forties who successfully tours the world singing her back catalog of hit songs, but has not released new music for years.

Her management, believing she is past her sell-by date to record new music, are persuading her to stay in her lane and record a greatest hits album. But her ambitious personal assistant Maggie (Dakota Johnson) has other plans for her career.

Tracee Ellis Ross as Grace Davis in The High Note. Image: Universal Pictures.