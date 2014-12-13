Baby news: it's twins for this Hollywood actress.

Double trouble.

A pair.

Two for the price of one.

Buy one get one free.

Whatever you call it, Zoe Saldana and her partner, Marco Perego, now have them.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress has given birth to twin boys, according to E-Online.

Saldana let the kittens out of the bag when she mentioned last October that she would be needing three costumes to dress up for Halloween.

Saldana has made no secret of wanting to have a family.

“I’m Latin—we start young, honey!” she admitted in April 2012.

In fact, she says she wants at least “two or three” kids: “Or four or five! I don’t care. I love the anxiety, the pressure of the loud room full of yapping kids.”

She feels well qualified for the task: “I’m a kid myself. I get along very well with animals and children. I dig them. I get them. They make perfect sense to me. A child makes perfect sense to me. A child speaks more sense than an adult half of the time.”

These are the first children for the couple, who secretly wed in the summer of 2013 (marriage was probably seemed less permanent than the tattoo of Saldana’s face that her husband has inked onto his forearm).

Saldana and Perego (and that tattoo).

Congratulations to the pair. Perhaps we can expect to see two more tattooed faces on Perego’s arm some time soon?