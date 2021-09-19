'My partner and I hardly ever fight. Until I mention the patriarchy...'

Does calling out the patriarchy increase the divide between men and women?

Last night I was chatting to my boyfriend over Facetime as we do almost every night - he is working a corporate job in Brisbane and I am working as a Doctor in NSW.

We’re separated by a border battle between states; with neither of us knowing where the finish line is or when we will be able to see each other again. But that’s not why I am so passionately hitting the keys on my laptop.

I was telling him what had happened in one of my group chats a few days prior. As it almost always does, the discussion digressed into the COVID numbers and when all this s**t might end.

There was commentary on how Anastacia Palazczuk had been reluctant to agree to a border re-opening when vaccination hits 80 per cent.

There was outcry within the chat, calls of:

"If not then, then when?"

"Is she f**king serious?"

"She needs the boot!"

But then the tone of the comments changed.

"Have you guys noticed how much makeup she’s wearing lately?"

"Yeah, she's putting in way more effort."

"Our taxpayer money going towards a s**tty makeup artist no doubt."

"It's thick and pasty, Napoleon Perdis for sure. So 2007 of her…"

This commentary got me thinking: why was it so easy for us to quickly pivot from generalised criticism of our Premier's ability to lead to the specifics of her appearance?

The inclination to do this can feel so natural it is almost ingrained. Sometimes we need to remind each other that when we do this, it sets the standard for men to do the same and perpetuates that awful trope that, “women are all bitches”.