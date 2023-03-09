'I was not okay.' 7 things we learned from Cara Delevingne's Vogue interview.

Content warning: This story includes mentions of self harm which may be distressing to some readers.
Last year, the words "disheveled", "erratic" and "hot mess" began appearing alongside Cara Delevingne's name in the media.
The model made headlines back in September after she was seen shoeless and behaving unusually at a Los Angeles airport.
At the time, paparazzi photos sparked widespread concern for Delevingne, who - in the media's eyes - was experiencing a very public "fall from grace".
Behind the scenes, the 30-year-old had just returned from partying at the Burning Man festival in Nevada, which saw her covered in bruises.
"I hadn’t slept. I was not okay," she told Vogue in her April 2023 cover story.
Speaking about the moment for the first time, Delevingne said the photos were a "reality check".
"It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, okay, I don’t look well.
"You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."
The 30-year-old told the publication that drugs made her feel "invincible".
"I put myself in danger in those moments because I don’t care about my life," she explained, adding her behaviour felt "feral".