'It's 24/7 education': Alanis Morissette is 'unschooling' her 3 kids.

Alanis Morissette is a busy woman.

She’s putting out new songs, her Grammy-winning musical Jagged Little Pill is on its way to Australia, and she’s also “unschooling” her kids Ever, Onyx and Winter.

Unschooling, according to Morissette, is “24/7”. It’s education, but totally led by her kids.

“So if there’s some agenda like, ‘Let’s play with these magnet tiles,’ and my daughter is like, ‘F*** those tiles. I want to put glitter on that thing and cut the tree and put the thing,’ boom – we do that,” she told Health.

“I basically get inside their eyeballs. I’m constantly watching their eyes and what they’re pulled toward, and then we do the deep dive.”

It means she’s there to be her kids’ teacher, any time of the day or night.

“If Ever wakes up in the middle of the night and asks me a question, I’m not gonna blow him off, ‘cause this is the time he’s gonna learn about that dinosaur,” she said in Vanity Fair.