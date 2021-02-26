'My childhood friend died after we lost touch. It's a unique kind of grief.'

When Lizzie* died, it rattled me to my core.

She was such a vibrant, creative and free-spirited young woman and at merely 20 years old, everyone around her believed that she was just scratching the surface of her wonderful life. Instead, her untimely and unexpected death abruptly splintered our lives in the most jolting way.

As a child, Lizzie was a kind, smart, energetic little girl. She was alert, mischievous, active, and excitable and together we were always up to no good.

We shared our childhood as sisters would. We laughed as hard as we fought and made up moments later only to repeat the cycle over and over.

I don’t remember my life without Lizzie because we were born into our friendship by virtue of strong family ties.

We had drifted apart in our adolescence, but having spent so much of our young lives together, her death left me feeling overwhelmed with heartbreak.

At first, I was tormented by the regret of allowing our friendship to drift apart and overcome by all of the unanswered questions.

I felt such fury, that something so abhorrently cruel and unfair could happen to someone so undeserving.

For months, I would lay awake at night revisiting old memories, asking myself 'what if' a million times over.

There were days when I would succumb to the mental suffering, only to find myself submerged in an agonising sea of grief that was impossible to escape without drowning in regret. Other times, the reminders of love and loss were just like sharp shards of ice that pierced me when I was off guard and unsuspecting.