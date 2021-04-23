From Chrissy Teigen to Anne Hathaway: 12 celebrities on why they quit drinking.

While it's hard to imagine a glamourous Hollywood party without a glass of champagne in hand, plenty of celebrities will convince you it's possible.
Whether it's for health reasons or addiction issues, many of our favourite A-listers have embraced sobriety.
Here's why 12 of them quit drinking.
Chrissy Teigen
In December 2020, Chrissy Teigen announced that she was four weeks sober.
"Ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. Just incredible to be here. Sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like... a different world for me. Everything is new and better. Very happy. The most happy bigly happy," she captioned a photo of herself, her husband, John Legend, and their children, Luna and Miles.