A year on from 'reframing' Britney Spears, the same thing is happening to Cara Delevingne.

Have you heard? Cara Delevingne is a 'hot mess'.

Yes, apparently we are still calling women 'hot messes' in the year 2022.

In recent weeks, you've probably noticed an increase in coverage of Cara, as paparazzi have stalked the model and actor's moves, and tabloids have packaged their photos up alongside words like 'disheveled', 'erratic', 'distressed' or - you guessed it! - 'hot mess'.

Listen: The Spill interrogates the concerning narrative surrounding Cara Delevingne. Post continues below audio.





Paparazzi have been hiding with long lens cameras, to capture out-of-context footage of a woman in vulnerable moments without her knowledge. Ick. Then their content has been shared on homepages across the world to be picked apart and judged by the general public. Double ick.

It all feels very 2007.

Last year, I spent a lot of time writing articles about our reassessment of celebrity - especially young, female celebrity - in the 2000s and into the early 2010s.

It was a wide cultural discussion mostly spurned out of New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears. We watched in horror as interviewers queried the then-teenage popstar about her sex life or body, and squirmed as we were walked through how her 2007 'breakdown' became the biggest, most profitable story in the world.

Watch: The Framing Britney Spears trailer. Post continues below video.