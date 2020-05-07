Rare appearances and a 'sex bench': Inside Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's relationship.

After two years together, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson reportedly parted ways in April, putting an end to one of everyone’s favourite couples and leading to a very important question: Who gets custody of the sex bench?
The 27-year-old supermodel and 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress were first linked in May 2018, after meeting on the set of their movie, Her Smell. But they didn’t officially confirm their relationship until after their first anniversary last year.
It began like many celebrity relationship rumours, with paparazzi images. Throughout May 2018, the pair were spotted leaving a Lauryn Hill concert together at the Apollo Theater in New York City, leaving a party, and leaving a bar hand-in-hand.
Plus, there were the Instagram hints.
View this post on Instagram
After 50 tries…we got a blurry one @caradelevingne ????????????
View this post on Instagram