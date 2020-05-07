Rare appearances and a 'sex bench': Inside Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson's relationship.

“It is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she said. “It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?”

Later on in the night, she gave Benson a shout out in her gala speech, saying there was a “very special woman in this room to thank”.

“She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

In October 2019, Delevingne opened up further about their relationship in a cover story with Elle UK.

“It’s sacred. I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything. But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud. Which isn’t the same thing as wanting to pose on a red carpet together, either.

“People make their own assumptions and that’s what worried me. Because if it is something that is so good, you don’t ever want anyone to ever change it, even though people shouldn’t have that power.”

She added “it just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else”.

Two months later, breakup rumours started when Delevingne seemingly tweeted “Me and Ashley broke up”, but it turned out she had been hacked and the tweet – along with others, including a fake iPhone giveaway – were deleted just 20 minutes later.

If any doubt lingered, Delevingne’s birthday post for Benson on December 19, put them to rest.

“There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” she captioned images of her girlfriend on Instagram. “It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place.”