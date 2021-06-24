Cara Delevingne just gave a tour of her home and I cannot unsee her 'Vagina Tunnel'.

Today our eyeballs were delighted/assaulted by Cara Delevingne's house tour.

Showing Architectural Digest around her LA mansion, we were anticipating some whacky moments - maybe a funky lamp? A fluffy pillow or two? You know, saucy homewares.

But alas, not even an acid trip could have prepared us for this house tour.

Listen to this episode of The Spill, where hosts Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece discuss Cara's home tour. Post continues after podcast.

The tour opened where all logical house tours begin... at the front door. But don't let this normality fool you. Once inside, there's not a single stitch of normal knocking around this mansion.

First stop on the tour: The terrifying goose walls.

Cara Delevingne has modelled Gucci many, many times before, and it seems part of that contract included a caveat that she must attack all home visitors with Gucci goose wallpaper.

Image: AD.

The birds seem to know what's ahead, and they're trying to warn us.

Image: AD.