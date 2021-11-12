"It's pure smut." 9 women share their favourite steamy erotic fiction novel.

Earlier this week on Mamamia Out Loud, Claire Murphy (host of The Quicky) started a very candid conversation about... smutty books.

"This is my guilty pleasure," she said.

"I will read any erotic novel that comes by me and one of my biggest fears is that I will die and someone will have a look at what I've downloaded in my book library, and they'll be shocked."

Erotic fiction can get a bad rap, but here at Mamamia, we think it's completely underrated.

Female-focused sex scenes can be hard to come by in popular culture, so sometimes it takes a steamy novel with a questionable plot to get our fix — and that's okay!

Slowly but surely, the Mamamia community came out in agreement to share their favourite reads, and as it so happens, erotic novels are a whole lot more popular than you might have guessed.

So, we rounded up nine of the community's favourite sexy stories and series for you to dive into next.

"The Bronze Horseman trilogy had some pretty intense 'clit lit' in the last 200 pages or so. Every female I knew in uni devoured it." - Cass.