To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

No one walked away unscathed this week as the teams raced to finish their master bedrooms and walk-in robes.

Kyle and Leslie questioned if it was worth it for them to continue on in the competition after some cutting feedback at their last room reveal. Meanwhile, Eliza and Liberty seem to be running into one issue after another with their builder Mark, who is talented but ultimately proving to be a bit too green for the newbie sisters.

Somehow, though, all the Blockheads made it to the finish line.

Watch the trailer for The Block. Post continues after video.



Video via Nine.

Here are the master bedrooms and walk-in robes from The Block this week:

Kyle and Leslie.

Money spent: $32,793.

It was a mixed reaction from the judges this week. They loved the texture on the bedhead but thought it would ultimately cause injury.

And while Marty Fox felt the space would photograph well from Instagram, he didn't think it was all that functional.

"I walk into here and straightaway, I see everything I don't want to see," Shaynna Blaze said in reference to the bedside tables and LED lighting.