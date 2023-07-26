Last year, Cara Delevingne 'unravelled' publicly. Now, she has to be publicly put back together.

Last year, Cara Delevingne's 'unravelling' was extremely public. Now, her return to work and celebrity has to be too.

Delevingne is the latest Elle cover star, appearing on the magazine alongside an interview billed as a positive, 'putting herself back together' after a turmoil-style chat.

The turmoil in question refers to July-September 2022, when Delevingne became an entertainment media favourite, in the worst possible way. For several months, paparazzi stalked the model and actor's moves, and tabloids packaged their photos up alongside words like 'disheveled', 'erratic', 'distressed' or 'hot mess'.

It was vintage 2000s tabloid behaviour, embarrassingly far removed from the millennium. The subtext of all the coverage was that she was clearly dealing with substance abuse, addiction issues or a mental health crisis, or at the very least a level of chaos that allowed for speculation of that.

Delevingne is now sober. She has been for nine months.

It hasn't been an easy journey, but she's also back at work — she will star in the next season of American Horror Story, due out in September — which, in the land of celebrity, means a kind of 'I'm okay', redemption interview.

"It hasn't [been easy], but there have never been moments when I'm like, 'This isn't worth it.' It’s been worth every second. I just don't know what it would take for me to give it up. I am stable. I'm calmer," she told Elle.

And she's learned, "that anything is possible".

"I think I used to say that and not believe it. But now I really believe it."

Delevingne said she started with Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12-steps programme and has a sponsor, as well as support from friends with similar experiences and non-traditional therapy practices with her yoga teacher.