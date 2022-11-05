'I never stopped working.' 7 things we learned from Selena Gomez’s documentary My Mind & Me.

Selena Gomez’s long-awaited documentary, My Mind & Me, dropped on Apple TV+ yesterday, giving us a deeper insight into her private life.

Gomez is quite a private celebrity, and has even explained in the past that she doesn’t use Instagram, and has other people manage her account. We know her through her connections to other celebrities, like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, but aside from those relationships, she maintains a lot of secrecy around what she’s really like.

But, watching the documentary, we quickly learn how affected she has been by her diagnoses of lupus, an autoimmune disease, and bipolar disorder. She’s struggled with anxiety, depression, psychosis, and chronic pain all throughout her life, which has mostly been spent working.

Here’s everything we learned about Gomez from her documentary.

Watch: Official trailer for Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.