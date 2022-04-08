Living in the spotlight, it's no wonder that many celebrities are hyper-focused on their appearances.

Cosmetic work, whether it's fillers or Botox or plastic surgery, is very common in the entertainment space - and there's absolutely no shame in it. We absolutely hold no judgement about it.

But every now and then, celebrities regret their *sometimes* irreversible decisions.

So, we thought we'd take a look at what public figures have said about the times they wish they didn't alter their appearances.

From Courtney Cox to Ashley Tisdale, here's what they had to say:

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid has recently spoken about regretting getting a nose job at 14.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told Vogue last month. "I think I would have grown into it."

Hadid, who is of Dutch and Palestinian heritage, explained that she felt pressure when comparing herself to her older sister, fellow supermodel Gigi.

"I was the uglier sister," Hadid said. "I was the brunette... and when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

Courteney Cox

Friends star Courteney Cox spoke about regretting her cosmetic surgery procedures in 2017, telling New Beauty, "I've had to learn to embrace movement and realise that fillers are not my friend. I've had all my fillers dissolved. I'm as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person I was. I hope I do."

She explained that she became addicted to surgery after being recommended more and more procedures over the years. "Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there'," the actor said.