'People were bartenders, still'. 4 actors on the conditions that led to the SAG strike.

Last week, Hollywood actors began strike action that has effectively shuttered all US-based production of film and scripted television, as well as many overseas shoots as well.

Actors have joined film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May, which deepens the impact on just about any TV or film currently in production.

Both SAG-AFTRA - Hollywood's largest union, representing 160,000 film and television actors - and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).

Listen: Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill. Post continues below audio.





The walkout, staged by actors from bit-part players to Hollywood's biggest movie stars, will effectively shutter the studios' remaining US-based productions of film and scripted television, as well as impact worldwide shoots until a resolution is found.

As actors take to their picket lines, several have also shared details explaining exactly why they're so desperately seeking change.

Here are four of their stories.

Luke Cook, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Image: Hulu.