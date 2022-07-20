Alanis Morissette wrote the ultimate breakup anthem. The man it's about just outed himself.

If you have ever had your heart broken, chances are you've heard Alanis Morissette's blisteringly raw breakup song 'You Oughta Know'.

You've played it out loud in the car while sobbing on your way to work. You've listened to it as you lay maudlin on your bed, pondering your life choices. You've screamed out the lyrics, arms wildly gesticulating, feeling the words down to your bones.

You seem very well, things look peaceful

I'm not quite as well, I thought you should know

Did you forget about me, Mr. Duplicity?

I hate to bug you in the middle of dinner

It was a slap in the face

How quickly I was replaced

And are you thinking of me when you f**k her?

It has been 27 years since the song was released, but the visceral pain in Morissette's voice is as undeniable as ever.

Watch: Music video of You Oughta Know.



Video via Jagged Little Pill.

And for 27 years, the mystery surrounding exactly who the song was about remained unsolved. There were rumours, but nothing was ever confirmed outright.

Until now.

Mr. Duplicity is... [can I get a drumroll please?]

UNCLE JOEY FROM FULL HOUSE?!

This is the guy. Image: Full House.