Where to start if you've never had a skincare routine in your 50s, according to a dermatologist.

Starting a skincare routine can be confusing - especially if you've never really had one before. There are so many different products, so many brands and so much advice floating around out there. It can all get a little... overwhelming.

But if there's anyone who knows best when it comes to starting a skincare routine in your 50s (and the products you *actually* need), it's a dermatologist.

Because skin doctors know their stuff. And if they recommend something to use in your routine - you know it's going to be for good reason.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

From the very best products you need in your routine to everything you should avoid, we asked dermatologist Dr Eleni Yiasemides for her advice on starting a skincare routine in your 50s.

So, let's get into it!

How do you start a skincare routine in your 50s?

According to experts, everyone at any age can care for their skin and have a skin routine - it’s never too late to start looking after your skin. So, get that sneaky myth out of your mind!

Dr Yiasemides said, "Generally, the earlier you start, the better, but you can still have significant improvement with a good skincare plan."

To start, try figuring out what your major skin concerns are. Is it redness? Dryness? A combination of both?

"You need to look for key ingredients to target key issues with the skin. For most, more intense hydration is required," shared Dr Yiasemides.

"Many women in their 50s still suffer from acne or rosacea - so specific skin conditions need proper care."

If you're confused about your chief skin concerns, Dr Yiasemides said, "It’s a great idea to see a dermatologist to have your skin assessed and a specific skincare plan devised for your skin."

Needless to say, the best skin care for women over 50 includes diligent sun protection. "It doesn’t have to be expensive with lots of affordable great options on the market," adds Dr Yiasemides.