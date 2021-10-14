"I'm not trying to get rid of it": Here's how Zoë Foster Blake deals with her pigmentation.

If there's one thing we love doing at Mamamia, it's water sports. Oh, hang on, wait - there is actually one more thing: asking people about their skin concerns! We love doing that, too.

Because everyone has a chief skin concern. Y'know - that ONE niggling issue they've been trying to tie down for yonks.

Mine is dryness. My skin is always thirsty, needy and b**chy, and I spend approximately way too much of my time slapping all sorts of moisture-boosting ingredients to try and make it JUICY.

However, it occurred to me, as I sat down and wrote the headline for this article, that we're not actually here to talk about my skin. How awkward!

We're here because I asked Go-To Skincare's founder and beauty wizard, Zoë Foster Blake, all about her face. And you know what? She actually told me about it!

So, please make yourself a coffee/tea/whiskey, take a seat, and have a read about one of the RUDEST and most common skin concerns - including how Zoë deals with it IRL.

Zoe Foster Blake's biggest skin concern.

It's pigmentation. S**t, sorry! We're really not good at surprises. Like, terribly bad at them.

But it is! Zoë said when it comes to her skin, hyperpigmentation is one of her biggest concerns.

In case you're not sure what pigmentation is, it basically refers to any pigment, or colour, in the skin. (Psst... we wrote a whole article on the different types of pigmentation, in case you want more info).

The most enjoyable part of pigmentation is that it can lurk beneath your skin's surface for years until... HI, HELLO. It's on your face. All patchy and cute.

For Zoë, pigmentation is something she's had for a while - starting back in her beauty writer days.

"I had Fraxel [laser] when I was 28 or 29, and I really didn't need it. It set off a chain reaction of what caused a lot of my pigmentation. So, whether it was like, pigmentation that was coming out and I should have finished the Fraxel to get it all out, but I was too scared - I don't know. Or maybe it just f**ked it."