While we're all about perving on celebrity skincare routines and finding out what they use on their forever youthful faces, we also know that A-listers literally have a team of dermatologists and professional treatments helping them look immortal on the reg.

With that in mind, do you know what's better than a celebrity skincare recommendation? Real life advice and honest reviews from women who don't have experts at their beck and call.

Everyone's skincare concerns and goals in their 50s are different - for example, plenty of people deal with pigmentation and breakouts on the daily, whereas others are more focused on fine lines and wrinkles. And that's okay!

So, we did a little digging around and asked some women in their 50s to tell us about their Holy Grail skincare products, and why they rate them.

Here are their favourites:

Image: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair