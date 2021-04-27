Hold up. Before we get into this, we just want to make it clear that spending money on a new skincare routine every time you have a birthday isn't a thing you have to do. Like, at all.

While the marketing wizards might want to make you believe you need a whole slew of new products every time you hit a milestone (so sneaky), the fact is that our little ol' skin's wants and needs remain pretty consistent as we age.

However! The issue is that most of us have done some pretty s**tty things to our skin in the past (oh hey tanning oil, we didn't see you walk in), which means there are some things will almost *definitely* come back and haunt us as our skin ages.

How fun!

Watch: Here's the best part of being in your 40s and beyond. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

What's more, menopause (which usually occurs between 49 and 52 years of age) can also wreak some serious havoc on your skin.

Y'see, your oestrogen levels - which do everything from stimulating new skin cells to increasing hyaluronic acid and collagen production - take a big ol' nose dive during this time. Like, they decline to 50 per cent by age 50, then pretty much bottom out post-menopause.

And while we all know that changes in your skin is just a normal part of the ageing process, that's not to say a few small tweaks can't help minimise the severity of these changes.

Listen: What do anti-ageing products really mean? Good question, friend. In this episode of You Beauty, we look beyond the marketing labels on our products and look at what's really in them. Post continues below.

"I love working with skin of all ages and ethnicities, so I’m mindful that as women begin their 40s and go into their 50s, there are some things I begin to stress more to them if they wish to age gracefully well into their 60s and beyond," said Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials.

Want to find out what these *things* are? Course you do! We all do.

So, here are a few things Dr Joshi recommends doing to keep your complexion in good shape.