Zoe Foster Blake is obsessed with Vitamin C serums for glowy skin. Specifically, these ones.

You might've heard about the buzzy ingredient Vitamin C used in skincare. Especially in serums.

But with SO MANY SERUMS to choose from already, it can be a little overwhelming trying to figure out why we need to add another one into our routine, when we need to use it and which one to buy. We're tired already.

Thankfully, skin expert and all-round beauty boss Zoe Foster Blake has broken down her skincare routine and rounded up some of her favourite Vitamin C serums in a very helpful, very glowy IGTV video. And anything that woman is putting on her skin, we obviously need to be across.

But first, here's what you need to know about the ingredient on ZFB's lips.

What is a Vitamin C serum?

Serums are basically the most concentrated products in your skincare routine.