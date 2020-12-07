A dermatologist on the 3 products everyone needs in their skincare routine.

Ahh skincare. You fickle beast.

Most of us can hit our 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond and still not know wtf we're supposed to be using on our faces.

Like, should we double cleanse? Is exfoliating for everyone? Do you use a moisturiser even if your skin is oily? What about the AHAs and BHAs? Hooly dooly, WILL SOMEONE TELL US ABOUT THE AHAs AND BHAs?!

Watch: More on the minimalist side of things? Here's seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Easy as pie. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

In all fairness though, skincare can be unnecessarily confusing and, for the most part, can be really OTT - so, it's totally not your fault.

When you have marketing goblins telling you you need to use a specific oil for the left side of your vagina, and folk on Instagram encouraging you to use 45 serums every morning, it can get overwhelming.

We get it.

To clear things up, we asked dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology to outline the absolute essentials for even the most pared back skincare routine. No frilly stuff.

1. A gentle cleanser.

For the love of glycolic acid, please tell us you're using a cleanser. Yes?

You guys, cleansing is probably the most important step in your skincare routine. Sure, you have all the flashy serums strutting their stuff, but this guy is literally the unsung hero of the game.

"Cleansing removes makeup, sunscreen, sweat and environmental debris which can lead to congestion and break-outs (you can do two cleanses with a gentle cleanser - one with a cotton pad, and then one with water)," said Armour.

Not only does it do all the above, but Armour said a thorough cleanse will, "ensure that fine particular matter (FPM) in pollution is adequately removed from our skin each night."