There are 5 crucial rules you need to follow if you're using retinol, according to a derm.

Out of all the members of the skincare fam, retinol is definitely the hardest to get along with. She's bitchy. Irritating. Prone to burning people.

But we promise you this - once you get to know her (starting in small doses, mind you), we guarantee it'll be the beginning of something v. v. special.

Until that magical moment, however, you'll probably need a few sneaky little tips on how to make sure things between you and retinol go as smooth as possible.

That's why we've tapped into the wisdom of New York wizard/dermatologist Dr Joshua Zeichner, who recently shared his top tips for using retinol on his Instagram (if you don't already follow him, please do yourself a favour) - and OF COURSE we're going to share them with you. Silly question.

Here are the five rules everyone should follow when they're using retinol.

1. Use only a green pea-sized amount for the whole face.

A pea! Not a bean, Carol.

"More is not better," Dr Zeichner said.

See? Told you.

If you slap this stuff on your face willy nilly, it can really make your skin flip out. We're talking redness, flakiness, itchiness and all of those other sh*tty things we don't want for your cute face.

So, *actually* play by the rules when it comes to retinol and the recommended amount.

2. Start every other night and advance to every night.

Wo-woa-woah! Whatcha doin there, pal? Retinol is one of those ingredients that you need to introduce into your routine gradually - you really don't want to go too hard too fast with this.