Curious about prescription retinoids? Here's absolutely everything you need to know first.

*V. serious newsreader voice*

"There is an epidemic sweeping the beauty community.

"A highly addictive, potent and potentially damaging substance, often casually referred to amongst users by its street name 'tret', is taking over the bathroom cabinets of regular suburban homes.

"Chances are if you haven’t tried it, *dramatic music/pause*, you know someone who has.

"While a legally prescribed medication, it’s open to misuse, and many addicts have taken to getting their fix from online dealers and in the process....”

*back to my voice*

... seriously f***ing up their face!

Hi, my name’s Carly, and I’m a prescription retinoid addict.

You could probably say that my story started the same way many addiction stories do.

I joined a gang, and it wasn’t long before they introduced me to what is now my product of choice. Same lines they all use - “you won’t believe how amazing it is,” “it really is the gold-standard” - and what can I say? I was young (shut up, just let me have it) and naïve. Before long I was searching the internet desperately trying to score, and soon after that, I was hooked.

The gang went by the name of the You Beauty Group, and their hit of choice was synthetic vitamin A.

