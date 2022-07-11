'I’m over 50. Here's the morning routine that gives me my best skin ever.'

I regularly get asked to share my skincare routine.

Now, it’s not that I am trying to hoard any special secrets, but I'm fully aware that the steps I use are not for everyone and certainly not for the skincare novice. Because, I'm one of those people who have a lot of steps – I'm talking about the realm of K-Beauty multi-step routines.

It's a lot, and I know that.

At the very least, since I was 14, I have always used a toner, moisturiser, and sunscreen in the morning and cleansed, toned and moisturised at night.

The last few years I have stepped it up a notch – or five!

Doing this type of routine is just that – it's a routine. For me, it is a form of self-care.

The most important thing with any routine is to be consistent, no matter how many steps. This is as important as the products you use.

The next thing I will say is that you need to pay attention to what your skin is telling you. Touch it. Get to know its texture, its tone, and the differences in how it feels each day.

I change my products regularly. I have a skincare 'wardrobe' and I dress it to the 'weather' of my skin.

My skin is normal to slightly combo, and I can throw anything at it but I have worked hard to get it to this point. I have freckles, lines, a loss of elasticity – I mean I am 51 so that's normal – and I have broken capillaries and redness on my nose due to facial trauma.

