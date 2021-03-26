4 signs your skincare products are actually working, according to a dermatologist.

Your skin has been in a bit of a mood lately. Carrying on like a pork chop, screaming for attention and being a real P in the A. So, you decide to treat yourself to some new skincare products. A whole new routine, if you don't mind.

You've been using it for a few weeks now, and your skin looks pretty good (no, honestly it does! It really does). But you're kinda sitting back and waiting for that oooh! ahhh! moment.

Come to think of it, how do you know if your skincare products are actually working?

We all know that consistency is key when it comes to skincare, but how long does it take to actually see the full results of a skincare product on your skin?

According to dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists, a coupla weeks won't cut it. It takes longer than that to see results, you sweet fools.

"Most people will notice an improvement from a good skincare regime within three months, especially if they have problem skin which they are hoping to improve," she said.

If that sounds like a long time to wait, well it is, Judith. Too long, in fact. And we're nosy little rats, who want to know exactly when things are working.

So, we asked Dr McDonald to break down four of the common signs your skincare products are working. Here's what she said:

You notice less congestion.

One of the easiest ways to tell if your current skincare routine is working is if your skin is clearing up.

"If your skin needs repair or has a problem to start with, it is easy to notice when your skincare is working because you will see a reduction in your skin issues," said McDonald.

So, if you've been dealing with congestion and breakouts on the reg, and you stop experiencing these issues, this is a good sign that things are working well.

KEEP DOING THESE THINGS.

"For example, if you struggle with oiliness, blocked pores, acne or congestion then you should see a reduction in pimples or breakouts, reduced oil production and generally less inflamed looking skin," adds McDonald.

If your skin looks less bumpy and more uniform in colour (reduced redness, less marks and discolouration etc.), this means your skin is balanced, hydrated, and regulating itself like an absolute champ. Go, you good thing.