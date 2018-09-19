Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Errrr… Nick Cummins’ brother just shared a super inappropriate meme about a Bachelor contestant.

The Bachelor Nick Cummins’ brother has posted a super inappropriate meme about a Bachelor contestant on Instagram yesterday…

View this post on Instagram #thebachelor #behindthescene #makeup #channel10 A post shared by Jacob Anthony Cummins (@cumminsjacob) on Aug 30, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

The insensitive meme claimed the Honey Badger turned contestant Brooke Blurton “straight”.

The meme compared Nick and Brooke to previous Bachelor Richie Strahan and contestant Alex Nation, who later went on to date Maegan Luxa.

“Richie turns them gay, Honey Badger turns them straight,” the photo was captioned.

Er, really?

Last week, 23-year-old contestant Brooke told Nick that she had previously dated women at the cocktail party.

Many viewers were critical of the way the reality dating show handled the youth worker’s decision to share her sexual past last Wednesday night.

Many thought Brooke’s admission should not have been used as a teaser for the episode. And we agree.

2. JK Rowling has finally shared the truth about Hermione’s name.