Blake Coleman's highly problematic account of his relationship with The Bachelor's Brooke.

The most problematic storyline to come out of 2018’s run of The Bachelor has taken a turn for the worse.

A bit of background info.

On Wednesday night, it was revealed that Channel 10 had queerbaited Brooke’s disclosure of her past relationships, packaging her conversation with Nick Cummins about having dated women in the past as a ‘shock confession.’

People were disappointed, people were offended and a large portion of the audience couldn’t understand why Brooke’s relationship history had been advertised as a game-changing secret.

It was after the fallout of this very uncomfortable night of television, that ex-Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Blake Coleman, decided to add in his two cents.

You see, four years ago Blake and Brooke used to date, and when they decided to end things, he claims she commenced a relationship with a woman.

Although his Instagram story has since expired, according to Pedestrian TV, this is what he wrote.

“Is now the right time to tell you that I was dating Brooke during the exact moment she decided to turn full lesbian? I literally have no hope with women. Just for the record she is a dope chick and a really good human. But guys, you have not felt pain and confusion until a girl leaves you for a girl.”

Speaking to Mamamia, Blake said he felt his words were being taken “out of context”.

“The amount of reporters DM’ing me about this is, only to focus on me saying she was a lesbian is alarming,” he said.