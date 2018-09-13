The Twins recap The Bachelorette trailer: The hidden message we all missed.

Firstly, no, but secondly…. also no.

You can’t just keep going on different versions of The Bachelor to try to find love, especially when it’s an approach that doesn’t appear to be working.

But, alas, it appears Osher has taken a liking to Ali, ever since she BROKE HER LEG JUMPING FROM A BOAT IN SEASON ONE AND HAD TO HAVE TWO CORRECTIVE SURGERIES AND A KNEE RECONSTRUCTION.

Osher has felt guilty ever since and, honestly, fair enough.

So now Ali is.... singing... and we all have to watch it.

The trailer begins with Ali looking downcast and pensive because she's 32 and single which, as everyone knows, is a modern day tragedy.

But... goodness.

We are three seconds into the trailer and Channel 10 is already trolling Ali and we like it very much.

Watch Ali's first trailer for The Bachelorette. Post continues after video.