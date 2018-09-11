Wait. Did Hamish Blake actually hang up on Kyle and Jackie O?

Well, this morning’s Kyle and Jackie O Show was a little awkward.

Speaking to comedian Hamish Blake, hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O asked the 36-year-old about his international travels with his wife Zoë Foster Blake and their young children.

But when Jackie O asked whether the couple choose to fly in business or first class, the father-of-two’s phone line suspiciously went dead.

“No! I always ask the wrong questions,” Jackie said after the phone line suddenly went dead.

“Oh my god. I Tracey Grimshaw’d him,” she added. “He couldn’t handle my tough question.”

Although it seemed as if Hamish hung up to avoid the question, Kyle and Jackie O later went back on air to explain that it was most likely a technical issue that caused the interview to end abruptly.

And with Hamish calling in from New York City, there is a fair chance the US phone service could be to blame.