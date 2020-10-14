From discharge to body hair: A complete guide to 21 lesser-known pregnancy symptoms.

So, you’re pregnant, and wondering what strange symptoms are expected from your body now? Well, pregnancy can indeed bring with it a whole raft of different symptoms, and no pregnancy is the same.

You probably know the common signs – morning sickness, fatigue, tender breasts and frequent urination. But there are other side-effects that don’t make their way as often into discourse. We spoke to two experts about symptoms such as pregnancy discharge, heartburn and constipation, and whether bleeding or spotting is ever okay.

Questions about childbirth answered by mums and non-mums. Post continues below.



Video by MMC

Why do we get pregnancy symptoms?

Sydney GP Dr Ginni Mansberg tells Mamamia pregnancy is an enormous change for the body to take on.

“There are a huge number of hormonal changes, and almost every system is affected through pregnancy,” she says.

“You put out much bigger amounts of progesterone and oestrogen.”

Dr Mansberg says the thyroid – a gland in the neck that’s in charge of making hormones – plays a key role in developing a healthy baby. During pregnancy, she says it increases its output by about 40 per cent.

“Because blood volume increases so much, a lot more is demanded of so many of our hormones and they all have to increase.”

And it’s all these hormonal changes that are largely responsible for most pregnancy side-effects.

“All people are different and our responses to hormonal changes and physical changes in pregnancy can vary a huge amount,” Dr Mansberg says.