Steve Price made an X-rated comment to Carrie Bickmore. It massively backfired.

Uh-oh…

There is nothing more awkward than watching a joke misfire on live TV.

On Monday night’s episode of The Project, Steve Price and Carrie Bickmore were left embarrassed after a joke made things a little bit… uncomfortable.

The panel was discussing news that Apple had purposely made iPhone devices auto-correct a certain F-word in our text messages to say ‘duck’ instead.

After the story, Bickmore joked that the auto-correct usually made her even more annoyed than she was when initially typing swear words.

“The worst part is when you see it says duck and you go, ‘no I wanted it – so you change it to what you wanted and then it says duck again, duck, duck, duck and you’re like, ‘no!'”

Somehow, Price saw this as his cue…

“So if I get a message from you saying lets go ducking next week,” Price asked. “What does that mean?”

Oh god, the cringe.