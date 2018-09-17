Behold: Clue #10687 that Nick Cummins doesn't end up with any of the Bachelor contestants.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

We all know the basic premise of The Bachelor, right?

Boy meets girl(s), he picks his favourite and they live happily ever after.

But if the rumours are anything to go by, it seems this year’s season won’t exactly have the standard fairy tale ending we’re used to.

Just last week we discovered a clue that no one ends up with the Honey Badger.

And now we have even more evidence, with The Bachelor’s Nick Cummins has been pictured with an unknown brunette woman.

In a video shared exclusively with the Daily Mail earlier this month, Nick was pictured on the streets of Manly late on a Saturday night.

You can see the clip right here.

“I’ve been watching The Bachelor and [the woman] was definitely not one of the contestants. She was way too short to be Brittany,” the source who captured the video told the Daily Mail.

“They didn’t kiss or cuddle, but their body language was close. It kind of seemed like they’d been out for dinner and were saying goodbye at the end of the night.”

And according to an insider source who reportedly spoke to NW Magazine, the Bachelor contestants are not happy that Nick is already moving on.

“It would be devastating for the girls, who were clearly head over heels for him, to see Nick move on so quickly,” they said.

“Imagine finding out the guy you loved was out with someone else – it’s heartbreaking!” they added.