Andy Lee just shared a very gross photo on radio, leaving two hosts traumatised.

While Hamish Blake is gallivanting in New York with his wife and children, his other half, Andy Lee, has been having a far less glamorous time.

You see, it’s his butt.

Our first clue that something was amiss with Andy Lee’s butt was when he did a radio interview from hospital, and said, “I hope people haven’t got their dinner, it’s a haemorrhoid. It is the biggest haemorrhoid you have ever seen in your life”.

The comedian said he was “struggling to walk” because of a haemorrhoid so big “not even the Mountain from Game of Thrones could push this thing back in”.

He had to get SURGERY. In HOSPITAL. Because of his BUTT HAEMORRHOID.

We thought the saga of Andy Lee’s butt was over, but when he appeared on KIIS FM’s Jase and PJ on Wednesday morning, he told the whole goddamn story. And… goodness.

“It kept growing and growing and growing until it was nearly the size of a lemon,” Lee told the hosts, neither of whom consented to such a graphic level of detail.

“I couldn’t sit down, couldn’t walk.”