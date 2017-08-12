The definitive order of Harry Potter books from 'least best' to 'absolute best'.

Let me premise this by making something very clear.

There are no BAD Harry Potter books. Only great ones, and slightly less but still exceptionally great ones.

Aaand as with everything else creative, what is ‘the best’ is completely subjective.

That said, I firmly believe I have deduced the definitive Harry Potter book order. Having read these literary works of art several times over each, I feel I'm qualified to comment on such important subject matter.

While discussing my findings on FaceTime with my partner, it occurred to me that maybe - just maybe - not everyone will agree with me. Nevertheless, I shall persevere.

Here is my best Harry Potter book order from least best, to the best.

7. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

There's a number of reasons why J.K Rowling's third book in the Harry Potter series is the one I find hardest to pick up.

To be honest, I'm not much of a time travelling fan - that is just far too stressful for my tastes.

The unusual amount of pages dedicated to Buckbeak also gripes me, as I'm more of a fan of human/muggle related drama.

LISTEN: Stuck for a new book to read? Check out Mamamia Out Loud's recommendations (post continues after audio...)

6. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

In the Order of the Phoenix (book five), things get just a bit too real.

Coming straight off its predecessor's abruptly dark ending, the fifth book in the series takes a more sinister turn, which can be jarring after dealing with Harry's comparatively lighter issues in the first four novels.