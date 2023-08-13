The Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss fallout can all be traced back to one song lyric.

On August 9 — the final night in the first leg of Taylor Swift's culture-shattering Eras Tour — many headline moments happened.

Adam Sandler arrived in his trademark basketball shorts, but also with a strangely on-theme pink and purple Lover-era polo shirt. The crowd delivered an EIGHT-MINUTE standing ovation. And Swift debuted precisely 200 new blue outfits, teasing fan speculation for almost three hours before finally revealing that yes, her re-recorded '(Taylor's Version)' of 2014's juggernaut 1989 was on its way.

Oh, and Karlie Kloss was there. In the stands of LA's SoFi Stadium. Singing along to 'Bad Blood' among the rest of the crowd, as if she wasn't literally featured in the song's 2015 music video.

How the hell did we get here?

If you cast your mind back to 2014 — ah, simpler times! — you may recall a few things. Ellen DeGeneres was still beloved, especially after the Oscars selfie seen around the world. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin changed the celebrity breakup lexicon forever with their conscious uncoupling. We all sobbed as Cristina Yang left Seattle Grace.

And a friendship between two very tall, blonde-haired women became Hollywood's most visible, talked about and uh, conspiratorial, bond.

Swift and Kloss met at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where Swift was performing and Kloss was an Angel.

As they tell it, they immediately clicked. Four months later, in early 2014, they road tripped through Big Sur in California, where Kloss became the first person to hear 1989, featuring stone cold classics like 'Style' and 'Blank Space', seven months before its public release.

They spoke freely about Kloss' dedicated room in Swift's New York apartment and were seen out and about all the time - at that year's American Music Awards, to courtside at the Knicks, to just wandering through New York City on the reg.