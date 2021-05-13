"That's not the truth, Ellen." The 6 most awkward moments from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After almost two decades on air, Ellen DeGeneres is officially ending her long running daytime talk show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 63-year-old shared that hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show was no longer a challenge.

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," she said. "I need something new to challenge me."

Watch: Ellen DeGeneres announces the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Post continues below.

On Thursday, DeGeneres told viewers that her talk show will come to a close next year.

"I want you to know I thought about this decision for a long time. I meditated on it, I talked to Portia, I talked to myself," she said.

"The point is, I need to take a break from talking," she added, jokingly.

"Two years ago, I signed a deal for three more years, and I always knew in my heart that season 19 would be my last. I always trust my instincts, and my instincts told me it’s time."

The 63-year-old is set to sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the news on Friday's episode of the talk show.

But until then, we decided to take a trip down memory lane to remember the most awkward moments from The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The infamous Dakota Johnson interview.

When Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her long-running talk show, social media users began thanking the woman who 'threw the first brick' – Dakota Johnson.

In November 2019, Johnson called DeGeneres out for lying about a birthday party invite on the show. And since then, the internet hasn't forgotten about the infamous moment.