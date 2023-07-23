Matty Healy kissed his band mate onstage. It got an entire music festival cancelled.

British frontman Matty Healy is known for a lot of things, but no more than 1. kissing people onstage, and 2. causing many, many an uproar.

This weekend, he's managed to do both at the same time - and it's caused an entire music festival to be shutdown.

Hold up - who is Matty Healy?

Fair question! Healy is the frontman of British pop rock band The 1975. They gained a major following in the early 2010s, especially during the internet's peak 'Tumblr era', and have enjoyed a pretty solid career ever since.

They're regulars on the festival circuit and most recently toured Australia in April.

And if none of that helps, this might: he was Taylor Swift's chaotic rebound earlier this year.

Okay. What happened?

Malaysia's government has halted a three-day music festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur after just one day, following an onstage kiss between Healy and The 1975's bassist, Ross MacDonald, of British pop rock band The 1975.

In videos posted on social media, Healy shared a speech criticising the Malaysian government's stance against homosexuality and its anti-LGBTQI laws, before kissing MacDonald.

Image: Getty.