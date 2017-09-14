From golden couple to outcasts: The spectacular fall of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

They were once the prince and princess of New York’s most glittering democratic crowd. Now, just a few months after parachuting into the White House to work alongside President Trump, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are widely viewed in the same way as a bad smell in a small space.

As Sarah Ellison wrote in a blistering story in Vanity Fair this month, “Their inflated sense of self-importance, lack of political experience, and inability to recognise either, have made them almost universally disliked in Washington.”

Ouch.

So how did the golden couple of New York become so universally reviled in such a short time?

Well, let’s start with Ivanka.

Daughter of Donald Trump and his first wife, model Ivana, Ivanka Trump is an Advisor to the President. Who is also her father.

When the President holds meetings and press conferences in his office, Ivanka has a tendency to waft in unannounced, according to multiple sources who spoke to Vanity Fair. Sometimes, she brings one of her three small children. The President gets the child to speak a few sentences of Mandarin to show how clever they are, while Ivanka derails the meeting to speak about the childcare policy nobody is interested in discussing except her.

As a result, she's been banned. Chief-of-Staff John Kelly has reportedly imposed a rule whereby Ivanka is no longer allowed to enter the Oval Office, unannounced, as an Advisor to the President. Why? Well, as Tell Me It's Going To Be OK podcast host and journalist, Amelia Lester, puts it, many Republicans are "visibly annoyed by her presence".

Not unlike when your boss brings her kid to work, and everyone has to be nice to them. Even when they're throwing stationery.

Ivanka recently had a meeting with Cecile Richards, Head of Planned Parenthood, United States' national leader in providing women's healthcare; everything from family planning to mammograms to abortions.

The Republican party - or at least, many people within it - are constantly trying to de-fund Planned Parenthood. This is a long-standing issue. Planned Parenthood, you see, is pro-choice, and the vast majority of Republicans are not.

Ivanka, however, soon after getting into the White House, believed she had a solution to this old-age issue: Planned Parenthood should stop offering abortions. Her logic being, if abortions are out of the equation, Republicans will no longer want to de-fund the organisation.