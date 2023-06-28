'I just spent four hours in a Ticketek queue and I am a shell of my former self.'

Okay fine, insert all the Swiftie puns here:
We've got 'Bad Blood'!
We can't shake this off!
And we might be okay but we're not fine at all!
I bet $20 at least one of those makes it onto a major newspaper front page tomorrow morning.
ICYMI, which I'm sure you didn't, today the presale for Taylor Swift's upcoming Sydney and Melbourne stops on her record-shattering Eras Tour took place.
I had spent the eight days since the show announcements preparing mentally, financially and... technologically. I also hadn't really slept since the announcement, which is half down to insomnia and half down to my 'Anxiety (Taylor's Version)'.
I think we all knew it was going to be a s**t show. And a s**t show it was!
I, along with more than 800,000 others, have just come out of very long, very tedious online queue. Personally, I was there for FOUR goddamn hours before Ticketek announced general tickets allotted for the presale had sold out. Some VIP packages remained, but after ANOTHER hour in the queue, I finally conceded defeat and closed my tabs.
If you're wondering what that journey was like, these tweets sum it up nicely:
everyone on ticketek rn: pic.twitter.com/9tkkqcw2F5— tamsyn ♡ (@tamsynkelly_) June 28, 2023